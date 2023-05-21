Man, 40, killed in early morning shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot dead in Stockton early Saturday morning.
The Stockton Police Department said dispatchers received a call regarding a person shot just before 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of South Aurora Street and East Scotts Avenue.
Police officers located a 40-year-old man at the scene with a single gunshot wound. Medics declared the man dead at the scene.
That man has not yet been identified.
There was no available information on a suspect or suspects.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.