Man, 40, killed in early morning shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot dead in Stockton early Saturday morning.

The Stockton Police Department said dispatchers received a call regarding a person shot just before 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of South Aurora Street and East Scotts Avenue.

Police officers located a 40-year-old man at the scene with a single gunshot wound. Medics declared the man dead at the scene.

That man has not yet been identified.

There was no available information on a suspect or suspects.