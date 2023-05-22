Watch CBS News
Maluma joins list of artists giving Sacramento opening night honors for new tour

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Latin music sensation Maluma has announced a new US tour – and Sacramento is not only on the list, it will be the first US city that gets to see him.

Maluma is wrapping up his "Papi Juancho Maluma World Tour 2022."

On Monday, Maluma announced the US dates to his new "Don Juan World Tour." It will hit 30 cities across the United States, with Sacramento being the first stop on Aug. 31.

The Sacramento show is happening at the Golden 1 Center. Tickets are set to go on-sale Friday for the general public.

Sacramento, as of late, has been getting opening night honors for several big-name tours.

Back in March, Depeche Mode launched their 75-city would tour in Sacramento. P!NK is also set to start her "Trustfall Tour" at the Golden 1 Center in October. 

