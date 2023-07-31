Magnus White, 17-year-old American cyclist, killed while training for upcoming world championships

Seventeen-year-old American cyclist Magnus White, who was scheduled to race at the upcoming world championships in Scotland, was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle on a training ride near his home in Boulder, Colorado.

USA Cycling announced his death in a statement Sunday.

Magnus White GoFundMe

White was a rising multidisciplinary star, winning a junior national championship in cyclocross in 2021 and earning a place on the U.S. national team. He competed with the team in Europe ahead of last year's cyclocross world championships, and he was picked to represent the U.S. again at this year's cyclocross worlds in the Netherlands.

White began to dabble in road cycling and mountain biking this season. He was on one of his final training rides before the junior world mountain bike championships in Glasgow, Scotland, when the accident occurred.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Jill, and his brother, Eero.

"He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community," USA Cycling said in a statement. "We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time."

It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the news that 17-year-old Magnus White has passed away in a training accident.



Please read USA Cycling's statement in Memory of Magnus White: https://t.co/vZryL710K8 pic.twitter.com/q8CCkJnYdL — USA Cycling (@usacycling) July 30, 2023

A GoFundMe set up for White had raised over $60,000 as of Monday morning.

The incident marks the latest death in a recent flurry of crashes involving young cyclists.

Just last week, 17-year-old Italian cyclist Jacopo Venzo died after a crash during a race in Austria, the BBC reported. Earlier this month, a teen cyclist was killed in a crash at a ski resort in British Columbia, Canada, the CBC reported.

In June, Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder died after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse.

In February, 18-year-old Spanish cyclist Estela Dominguez died after she was hit by a truck while training.