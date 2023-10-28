Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes near Millbrae south of San Francisco

Millbrae quake shakes (but doesn't stir) meteorologist Paul Heggen Millbrae quake shakes (but doesn't stir) meteorologist Paul Heggen 01:47

MILLBRAE -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7, centered near San Francisco International Airport, struck the Bay Area about 6:38 p.m. Friday.

The quake occurred about 1.3 miles north-northeast of Millbrae at a depth of about 8 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The agency initially evaluated the temblor at a magnitude of 4.0. It was downgraded to 3.9 and later revised to 3.7.

Millbrae earthquake map USGS / CBS News Bay Area

The quake was centered practically underneath the San Francisco International Airport. Officials at the airport confirmed that a safety check of all the runways had already been completed and there were no issues.

The temblor was felt as far north as Santa Rosa, as far south as Santa Cruz and as far east as Tracy, according to a map posted on the USGS website.

On social media, a number of people confirmed feeling the earthquake across the Peninsula, including in Redwood City, San Mateo and Saratoga and there were also reports from the South Bay as well as the East Bay in Hayward, Richmond and Walnut Creek.

BART reduced speeds to complete track safety inspections. Riders were told to expect residual delays of up to 20 minutes systemwide.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The temblor was felt as far north as Santa Rosa, as far south as Santa Cruz and as far east as Tracy, according to a map posted on the agency's website.

The quake was strong enough to rattle dishes in San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood.

It was not strong enough to set off cellphone alerts, which are triggered by events of 4.5 magnitude, the USGS said.