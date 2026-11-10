Wagner scores season-high 33 points as Magic beat Kings 107-100

Franz Wagner had a season-high 33 points with seven rebounds and seven assists, Anthony Black scored 26 and the Orlando Magic beat the Sacramento Kings 107-100 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Wagner, who had 30 points and 11 assists in a 126-119 loss to Golden State on Saturday, made 10 of 21 from the field and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Black had seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Sacramento has lost four straight overall and is 0-6 at home this season.

Zach LaVine led the Kings with 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting, 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Darius Acuff Jr. hit four 3-pointers and finished with 29 points. The 19-year-old Acuff has 288 points, the most by any rookie through the first 11 games of a season since Michael Jordan scored 289 for the Chicago Bulls in 1984.

Wagner hit a 3 to cap an 18-5 run that made it 52-43 with 3:10 remaining in the second quarter and the Magic led the rest of the way.

Domantas Sabonis, who missed Sacramento's 114-108 home loss to Miami on Sunday due to left knee soreness, was scoreless on 0-for-2 shooting in 24 minutes. The three-time All-Star and NBA rebounding champion finished with five assists and two boards.

Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac and Tristan da Silva did not play for the Magic. Banchero, the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year and an All-Star in 2024, missed his eighth consecutive game. The 6-foot-10, 23-year-old forward sustained a high ankle sprain in a 115-93 home loss to Minnesota on Oct. 23.

Desmond Bane scored 15 points and Wendell Carter Jr. had 11 rebounds to go with eight points for the Magic.

Magic: Play Wednesday at Utah.

Kings: Host Portland on Friday.

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This story has been corrected to fix a typo in the final score.

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