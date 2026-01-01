Watch CBS News
2 killed in Central California rollover crash that saw 4 people ejected, CHP says

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

Authorities say two people have died and several other people were injured in a Madera County crash involving a car that crashed into a big rig and rolled over.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Road 23 and Avenue 13, southwest of the city of Madera.

As a big rig, being driven by a 47-year-old Lodi resident, was approaching the intersection, a Honda CRV ran the stop sign and broadsided the trailer.

This crash sent the smaller vehicle out of control, eventually flipping over. Three men and a woman who were in the Honda were ejected. Two of those people died at the scene, officers say, while the other people suffered major injuries.

The big rig driver was not hurt in the crash, CHP says.

Officers believe alcohol and/or drugs may have been a factor, but the crash remains under investigation. 

