Luke Bryan adds Elk Grove's Mahon Ranch to Farm Tour 2026

A country music megastar is bringing his farm concert series to California this spring, and Elk Grove will be one of the stops.

Luke Bryan's Farm Tour 2026 is set to make three California stops in May, including in Bakersfield and Fresno.

This week, Bryan and local leaders announced that the tour would be making a stop at Elk Grove's Mahon Ranch on May 16.

Sacramento County Supervisor Pat Hume, in a newsletter from his office, noted that they had to work around a county ordinance that was originally put in place decades ago due to the Woodstock Festival.

"You read that correctly: Woodstock," Hume wrote. "Through some creativity and collaboration between agencies, I am confident we are going to welcome a Luke Bryan concert to the region."

Bryan has been holding his Farm Tour concert series since 2010 as a way to give back to the local farming communities he visits.

Mahon Ranch, located along Grant Line Road just east of Highway 99, has been in operation since 1882 and still maintains a herd of about 200 cattle. The ranch has also been used for weddings, brewfests, and a Civil War Days reenactment.

Tickets for Bryan's Elk Grove concert are set to go on sale Feb. 12.