Low cost spay and neuter coming to Stanislaus County

A nonprofit mobile veterinary clinic offering $20 spay and neuter surgeries is coming to Stanislaus County, where organizers say demand for affordable services has already far exceeded available appointments.

The Spay Neuter Imperative Project, or SNIP, will bring its mobile surgical unit to the county Oct. 5 and 6. The organization provides low-cost spay and neuter surgeries for dogs and cats, with the upcoming clinics initially focused on five lower-income areas around Modesto.

SNIP founder Melanie Scherer said more than 120 appointments filled in less than 90 minutes. More than 200 additional pet owners are now on a waiting list.

"We didn't realize how bad it was going to be," Scherer said. "Our phones just about shut off automatically because they're so inundated with texts and calls."

Scherer said the organization ultimately had to remove its posts advertising the clinics and ask others to stop sharing them because no appointments remained.

"They want to get their pets fixed," she said. "They just need the accessibility and the affordability to do so."

Scherer, who was born and raised in Modesto, said she wanted SNIP to provide consistent service in Stanislaus County rather than hold isolated clinics.

"I wasn't going to piecemeal it," she said. "It needs constant, steady attention."

The upcoming clinics are not being run or funded by the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency. Scherer said previous efforts to partner with the agency did not result in funding.

"I was in conference call after conference call after conference call," Scherer said. "All I can do is offer my services. We're willing to do it. They've got to figure out the money piece."

Instead, Scherer said a private donor agreed to fund the mobile medical unit and veterinary team.

Stanislaus Animal Services told CBS13 it has no role in the upcoming clinics but said the agency is under new management and is open to working with SNIP in the future.

Scherer said she is also open to a partnership.

"Absolutely, I'm always open," she said. "I'll work with any municipality that wants to put animals first in their community."

SNIP is already planning another round of clinics in Stanislaus County next month. Scherer said those appointments will likely be filled by people already on the current waiting list.