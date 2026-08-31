"Armed and dangerous" Sacramento suspect sought in killing of Los Banos Fairgrounds security guard

A security guard at the Los Banos Fairgrounds Park was shot and killed over the weekend and authorities on Monday identified a suspect who is believed to be in the West Sacramento area.

The shooting happened at around 11:12 p.m. during a private event at the fairgrounds, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found 31-year-old security guard Kody Pena who had been shot multiple times and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, the sheriff's office said the investigation showed Pena was working the event and had been involved in an altercation leading up to the shooting. In a social media post on Monday, the sheriff's office identified the suspect as 21-year-old Gabriel Angel Salas of Sacramento. He was described as a Hispanic male with hazel eyes, long black hair, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build.

Gabriel Angel Salas Merced County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said Salas was wanted for murder and considered armed and dangerous. He was believed to be in the West Sacramento area. Anyone who sees Salas was asked not to approach him and call 911.

The office said people with information about the case can contact the sheriff's detectives at 209-385-7472. Anonymous tips can be left at 209-385-7547 or SheriffTips@countyofmerced.com.