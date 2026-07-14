Northern California DUI suspect arrested driving fake sheriff's patrol car

A driver was arrested after CHP stopped a vehicle made to look like a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office patrol car on Highway 99 in San Joaquin County, authorities said.

The encounter happened shortly after 10 p.m. on July 6 along northbound Highway 99 near Yosemite Avenue in the Stockton area.

An officer working a construction detail spotted the black-and-white vehicle stopped partly on the shoulder and partly in the roadway, according to CHP.

As the officer approached, the vehicle drove away. CHP stopped it at the Yosemite Avenue off-ramp.

Investigators identified the driver and sole occupant as Kevin Michael Silva.

The fake Los Angeles County Patrol Vehicle. CHP Stockton

Silva was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and operating an unauthorized law enforcement patrol vehicle, CHP said.

Authorities did not say whether Silva had tried to pull anyone over or impersonate an officer.

CHP reminded drivers that legitimate law enforcement vehicles are equipped with emergency lights and a siren. Anyone unsure whether a traffic stop is legitimate should call 911 for verification.