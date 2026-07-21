Placer County DUI suspect sideswipes truck, nearly hits deputy and pedestrians

A Placer County sheriff's deputy jumped out of the way of a pickup that came within inches of hitting him during a hit-and-run investigation in Loomis, officials said.

The close call happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday at Taylor and Horseshoe Bar roads.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were investigating an earlier hit-and-run and had moved a pickup involved onto the shoulder. Its three occupants were standing on a nearby sidewalk while the deputy photographed the scene.

As the deputy stood along the shoulder, another pickup sideswiped the parked truck and nearly struck him, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. He jumped out of the way and was not injured.

None of the other three people standing nearby were hurt, either.

Investigators said the pickup continued for about a block along Taylor Road, nearly striking several other pedestrians before crashing into a tree.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run, DUI and driving under the influence with prior convictions.

Authorities did not release the driver's name.