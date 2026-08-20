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Loma Fire east of Mountain Ranch forces evacuations as crews report short-range spotting

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

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Evacuations are underway in Calaveras County due to a wildfire burning east of Mountain Ranch, officials said.

Cal Fire's Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit said the Loma Fire is about 10-15 acres. Crews reported that the fire is producing short-range spot fires and is spreading at a moderate rate. 

Evacuations are underway near Old Emigrant Trail and Swiss Ranch Road in Mountain Ranch, Cal Fire said. 

The Genasys map shows that an evacuation order was issued for zone CCU-043 in Calaveras County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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