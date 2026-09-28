Lodi Unified seeks $195 million for school repairs through Measure T

Leaky roofs, inefficient heating and deteriorating buildings — those are just a few of the improvements that need to be made within Lodi schools.

For longtime Lodi residents like Gena Brentt, addressing those problems is an investment in the community's future.

"Lodi Middle School on Ham Lane was built, I believe, in the '60s, and I don't know that much work has ever been done," Brentt said.

Brentt supports Measure T, a $195 million bond measure that will go before Lodi Unified School District voters on Nov. 3.

"I know a lot of people don't like spending tax money on schools, but my goodness, it's the next leaders of our country," Brentt said. "We need to make sure they have adequate education and good places to learn."

What Measure T would fund

The Lodi Unified School District Board of Education approved the bond extension in May. If approved by voters, the measure would provide funding to address aging school infrastructure and improve campus safety.

The district also plans to use the money for career-training facilities, including modern labs for fields such as health care and agricultural sciences.

"As we update our facilities, we are always going to look out for, primarily, safety to make sure our campuses are safe," Lodi Unified Superintendent Neil Young said.

Back in 2002, Lodi Unified's Measure K bond funded the construction of new schools across the city.

Young said Measure T is intended to continue that investment as Measure K funding winds down.

"For the board, that was very important that we weren't increasing but continuing with the current projected tax base," Young said. "We know that as those projects end and the bond dollars get expended, we need to continue moving forward and preparing for what's next."

That's why Measure T is not projected to raise property tax rates since it is a bond extension from a previous measure.

Preparing for a growing district

Lodi is also experiencing continued development, with new housing projects under construction.

The district is currently building a new elementary school, but officials say continued population growth could create a need to purchase additional land for future campuses once Measure K funds expire in 2029.

Supporters say the investment is about more than repairing old buildings.

"When I drive around, I see all the wrought iron fences. We have to," Brentt said. "I think it's great if we get our kids acclimated to higher education. It's just a plus for all of us."