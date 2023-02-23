Body cam video shows Lodi city council member Shakir Khan's resignation at the urging of Lodi mayor

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - New body camera footage has been released showing Lodi City Councilman Shakir Khan agreeing to step down after being hit with new charges.

In the video, which was recorded after the charges were announced, Lodi Mayor Mikey Hothi advised Khan to resign for the sake of his family.

Khan: "I don't know, what's your advice or suggestion?"

Hothi: "I think you should step aside. I think you should resign. It looks better. Think about your family. You got your kid, is it worth it at this point?

Khan: "OK, I'll do that then."

The footage also showed Hothi telling Khan that other members of the council believe he should step down.

Khan eventually signed a resignation letter written by the Mayor, but Khan's attorney claims that the resignation was coerced and that Khan is not stepping down.

Khan is expected to return to court in April to face charges of causing/procuring/allowing false voter registration of self/another person, submission of fraudulent registration to Secretary of State, submission of fraudulent candidacy petition, aiding/abetting the commission of fraud at any election, subscription of fictitious names to nomination petitions, false nomination/declaration of candidacy, fraudulently casting votes, and procuring/assisting/counseling/advising another not qualified to vote.

Back in 2021, Khan was arraigned on charges relating to illegal gambling, money laundering, tax evasion, and unemployment claim fraud.