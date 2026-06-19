Lodi realtor gets 50 years to life for killing homeless man in drug-fueled shooting

A prominent realtor in the Lodi area was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison plus three years for a drug- and alcohol-fueled fatal shooting of a homeless man in 2023, officials said on Friday.

Scott Sherman, 40, was previously convicted of first-degree murder as well as weapons and drug offenses in the October 3, 2023, shooting of Felix Makinano, 53.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said evidence presented during the trial showed Sherman was drunk and had taken psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, in his Lodi apartment prior to meeting Makinano outside Garry's Lounge that night.

Witnesses testified that Sherman, who had grown paranoid, was armed with a gun and shot Makinano twice in the back as Makinano attempted to get away.

Sherman then returned to his apartment, where he turned off the lights and tried to disable his home security system. Lodi police officers responded to the apartment and took him Sherman into custody.

"This sentencing brings justice and accountability for the family of Felix Makinano, who was tragically shot and killed in a senseless, drug- and alcohol-fueled act of violence," said District Attorney Ron Freitas. "Scott Sherman has now been held fully accountable for this crime. This outcome reflects our commitment to protecting our community and ensuring that those who commit such heinous acts face severe consequences."

Just two days after his arrest, Sherman's lawyer attempted to say that marijuana is the drug that was found inside the Lodi apartment during his arrest, but law enforcement officials quickly denied that, though they didn't specify what drug had been found at the time.

CBS News Sacramento spoke to Makinano's family the week he was shot. Makinani, who was a father of two, was living on the streets after falling on hard times.

"The hardest thing about the whole thing was telling his children what happened," Anthony Makinano, the victim's brother, told CBS News Sacramento days after the shooting.

Sherman's lawyer previously said his client was also a retired military serviceman and successful businessman.