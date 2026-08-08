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Lodi police arrest driver suspected in hit-and-run crashes

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

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Lodi police said a driver arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash Friday also faces weapons charges.

Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, an officer near Main Street and Lodi Avenue saw a tan Lincoln run a stop sign and hit a gray Ford, police said. The officer then turned on his emergency lights and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

Police said the driver of the Lincoln refused to stop and ran another stop sign at Main and Tokay streets, where they then crashed into a white Dodge truck. Police said first responders had to extricate the suspect from the vehicle, and that he was taken to the hospital.

Officers investigating at the scene found a gun in the vehicle, along with empty beer cans and evidence of marijuana use, police said. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of parole violation, DUI, gun-related offenses and vehicle code violations.

Lodi police identified him as 32-year-old Hertaejpal Singh.

The other drivers were not injured, police said.

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