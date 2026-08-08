Lodi police arrest driver suspected in hit-and-run crashes

Lodi police said a driver arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash Friday also faces weapons charges.

Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, an officer near Main Street and Lodi Avenue saw a tan Lincoln run a stop sign and hit a gray Ford, police said. The officer then turned on his emergency lights and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

Police said the driver of the Lincoln refused to stop and ran another stop sign at Main and Tokay streets, where they then crashed into a white Dodge truck. Police said first responders had to extricate the suspect from the vehicle, and that he was taken to the hospital.

Officers investigating at the scene found a gun in the vehicle, along with empty beer cans and evidence of marijuana use, police said. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of parole violation, DUI, gun-related offenses and vehicle code violations.

Lodi police identified him as 32-year-old Hertaejpal Singh.

The other drivers were not injured, police said.