High bacteria levels prompt closure of Lodi Lake ahead of 4th of July

LODI – Lodi Lake is closed to swimmers due to high levels of bacteria in the water caused by recent high temperatures, city officials say.

The Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services announced Wednesday afternoon that the lake is closed to swimmers until further notice.

Regular testing of the water found unsafe levels of bacteria in the lake caused by triple-digit temperatures.

While swimming in the lake is prohibited, the beach and wading pool area will be open and Lodi Boathouse rentals will not be impacted by the closure.

City officials also noted that the Enze Pool will be open on the Fourth of July from 2-6 p.m. for people who want to swim on the holiday.

The announcement of the closure comes just one day before the 4th of July and American Festival at Lodi Lake. The event will continue as planned, officials say, though attendees will not be allowed to swim in the lake.