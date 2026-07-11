Nursing assistant jumps into action at Lodi Lake Beach as woman suffers medical emergency

After long hours caring for patients at San Joaquin General Hospital, LaCrissa Black was finally enjoying a day off.

She was relaxing with her kids at Lodi Lake Beach on Thursday afternoon when she heard the lifeguard whistle.

"I looked back and a lady had fallen. I believe she more so collapsed," Black shared. "I ran over. People were trying to help her, talk to her, but the way it looked, it was a little more severe."

Without hesitation, Black's day in the water called for skills she uses when she's in her scrubs.

"She was not breathing," she explained. "We put her on her back. I started CPR. I instructed someone to give breaths while I was doing CPR."

A woman was in the middle of a medical emergency. She had no pulse and a deep gash on her forehead. Instantly, Black and others rushed to help.

"It was a hard sight to see," Black said. "I was basically just directing everyone on what to do. A lot of people didn't really know what to do. They were trying their best to help."

The woman regained a pulse but was still unresponsive. She was then quickly taken to the nearest hospital by first responders.

The city decided to give the lifeguards a day to recuperate on Friday, prompting the beach to close for the day.

"It just came natural to me. I was just happy to be there to help because it was it was critical," Black shared.

A community coming together to help one another.

"I thank everyone for their support," Black continued. "It's weird to me because I just jumped in and did what anyone would do. We have been praying for her and her family. We pray that she is okay and her family is okay. Just hope for the best."

CBS Sacramento reached out to the city of Lodi to speak with the fire department and lake employees, but they said they were unavailable today.

In terms of the woman's condition, the city said they are still waiting for an update.