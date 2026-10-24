CHP investigating Lodi crash involving bicyclist, community service officer

There were major traffic delays Saturday in the area of West Kettleman Lane and South Stockton Street in Lodi as CHP investigated a crash involving a Lodi Police Department community service officer, Lodi police said.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m., police said. Statements from witnesses indicated that the bicyclist ran a red light before entering the intersection, but police said it is not clear yet whether the driver or the bicyclist was at fault.

The bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police said that CHP is handling the investigation because the crash involved a Lodi police vehicle.