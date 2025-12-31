Lodi Animal Services expands shelter space with new facility set to open in March

The struggle for animal shelter space is taking a step forward in San Joaquin County. The Lodi Animal Shelter is undergoing a much-needed expansion and is giving a warning to owners ahead of the wet and windy weather season.

"Right now, we just keep putting band aids on things," Lodi Animal Services Manager Meghan Ramczyk said. "It needs an overhaul."

Ramczyk has worked at animal shelters across the region for over 20 years. For a county whose shelters are almost always at capacity, she sees what needs to be done to solve the problem.

"I think we could have 1,000 kennels and we could still fill them all," Ramczyk explained. "The focus needs to change to spay and neuter and providing resources to owners to be able to keep their pet, keep them from reproducing, help with pet like health care, things like that."

Now, the Lodi Animal Shelter is taking steps in the right direction.

"We're in the middle of our brand new shelter being built off of the other side of [Highway] 99," Ramczyk shared. "We're really excited. It is going to give us more space. I think everyone's really excited about more kennels, but really what's going to be amazing is the functionality of it."

The new shelter sits on a two-acre plot of land along Auto Center Drive. It'll house 37 kennels for dogs and room for 30 cats.

It'll also have three exercise rooms, larger visiting spaces for potential owners, better heating and air conditioning, more isolated rooms for puppies, cats and animals who may need a bit more time adjusting.

"It's also going to have a brand new clinic," she said. "Right now, we don't have the ability to do any surgeries or anything major here. There's just no room. So we're really, really excited for the new clinic with all the bells and whistles."

That new clinic will also provide what's needed most: spay and neuter services.

"We want to help pet owners. We want to help them keep their pets in any way that we can. This new building is going to provide us the resources to be able to disperse out," Ramczyk said.

In 2023, $13 million was initially approved for the shelter, and it is now set to open in March.

As the weather continues to get worse heading into the winter months, it means more pets will be escaping.

For a shelter that can't house more animals, staff says it's on the owners to keep their animals safe.

"Check the fence boards. With New Year's Eve and with the stormy weather, they often get really frightened and think that escape is their only way to stay safe," Ramczyk continued. "Even if they're outdoor pets, bring them inside for the night and play white noise. Also, things that are going to occupy their senses, so chewies, like Bully Sticks, stuffed Kongs, those things are great for releasing tension and stress."

If you want a new friend heading into the new year, there is always one waiting for its forever home.

In terms of what happens to the old building, the shelter says another department is going to take over the land portion of it, but staff are still unsure what will happen to the building itself.