Lodi named among America's favorite small towns for 2026

Lodi is getting national recognition as one of America's favorite small towns.

Parade and Steller announced Monday that Lodi was among the communities named winners in the "America's Favorite Small Towns 2026" competition.

Lodi was one of two West region communities to receive the honor, along with Bend, Oregon.

"This win belongs to the people of Lodi, our residents, small business owners, hospitality partners and everyone who voted and rallied their friends, families and coworkers," Wes Rhea, of Visit Lodi, said in a statement.

Winners were divided by region, with communities named across the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

The small towns competition is part of Parade and Steller's effort to mark America's 250th birthday.

More than 300 towns were nominated for the award, with the selection later narrowed to 40 finalists.