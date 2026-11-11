Lodi food pantry prepares for increased demand as proposed SNAP changes raise concerns

As Thanksgiving approaches, a Lodi nonprofit is preparing for what it expects could be a growing need for food assistance amid proposed changes to federal SNAP eligibility.

"Put your running shoes on and get ready" — that's how Grace & Mercy Charitable Foundation founder Cheryl Francis described her reaction after hearing about a U.S. Department of Agriculture proposal that could reduce access to food assistance for millions of Americans.

Francis said she's already seeing more people turn to the organization for help, including families and people experiencing homelessness.

"Homeless have been coming in, knocking at the door, and we always try and have things for them," Francis said. "The thing that I see is the families, and unfortunately, the undocumented workers are being left out in all of this."

With Thanksgiving just weeks away, Francis said demand for meals is already higher than it was last year.

"Our exact count right now is 392, but we still got two weeks to go," she said. "With the SNAP benefits being reduced, we already know there's going to be an increase."

The USDA proposal, announced Tuesday, would change a policy that allows some people receiving assistance through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, or TANF, to qualify for SNAP benefits.

The Agriculture Department estimates the proposed change would reduce SNAP enrollment by about 17%.

Francis said Grace & Mercy and other local food organizations are trying to prepare for the potential increase in demand.

"One of the things that we're going to do, and that we're hoping by speaking with you, that we can increase the amount that we have of dry goods," she said.

The USDA says more than 5 million Americans have lost access to food assistance since the One Big Beautiful Bill was introduced last July.

Francis said the current economy is already putting pressure on the foundation's resources, but she remains committed to helping people who need support.

She said Grace & Mercy works with several other organizations to help meet the need throughout the year.

"We have the Salvation Army, we have the Bread of Life, we have all of these different people that Grace & Mercy works with, that we partner with," Francis said. "We see it all year long but we see an extra blessing and an extra heartfelt gift from most of the people in the community around this time."