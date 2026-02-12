Live Oak home struck by gunfire after shots fired at park; 2 arrested

Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a home and a vehicle were struck by gunfire near a Live Oak park, authorities said.

Deputies responded to an initial report that there was a shooting involving a group of people in the area of Memorial Park along Pennington Road.

When deputies arrived, the group had left the area and several people provided a description of a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the incident.

Additionally, deputies learned the group who took off in the vehicle fired multiple shots at another person who was seen running away, the sheriff's office said. That gunfire struck a home and vehicle in the area, deputies said.

Deputies sent out a description of the vehicle to surrounding law enforcement, leading to the Gridley Police Department discovering the suspect vehicle on Highway 99.

The firearm believed to be used in the incident was found in the vehicle, deputies said.

A 17-year-old from Marysville was arrested on attempted homicide, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, unlawfully carrying a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang and promoting/assisting a criminal street gang, the sheriff's office said.

Thirty-year-old Christian Seaborn of Yuba City was arrested for accessory to a crime, participation in a criminal street gang, promoting/assisting a criminal street gang, driving under the influence of alcohol and a parole hold, deputies said.