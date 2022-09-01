Watch CBS News
List: Cooling centers open across Northern California as heat wave hits

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Thursday weather forecast - Sept. 1, 2022
Thursday weather forecast - Sept. 1, 2022 01:20

Cities across the region are opening cooling centers as extreme heat bears down on California.

The following is a list of centers that are open or are scheduled to be open:

Sacramento County
Auburn Boulevard Outreach and Engagement Center: 3615 Auburn Blvd, Sacramento
Thursday, Sept. 1 - Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 2 - 10 p.m.

Capitol City Seventh Day Adventist: 6701 Lemon Hill Ave., Sacramento
Thursday, Sept. 1 - Monday, Sept. 5 from noon - 7 p.m.

Wackford Community Complex: 9014 Bruceville Road, Elk Grove
Thursday, Sept. 1 - Saturday, Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The Center at District 56: 8230 Civic Center Drive, Suite 100, Elk Grove
Sunday, Sept. 4 - Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Galt police Station Lobby: 455 Industrial Drive, Galt
Thursday, Sept. 1 - Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 2 - 8 p.m.

Citrus Heights Senior Center: 6300 Fountain Square Drive, Citrus Heights
Wednesday, Aug. 31 - Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Citrus Heights Police Lobby: 6315 Fountain Square Drive, Citrus Heights
Wednesday, Aug. 31 - Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Folsom Public Library: 411 Stafford St., Folsom 
Friday, Sept. 2, and Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3 - Monday, Sept. 5 from noon - 7 p.m.

Rancho Cordova City Hall: 2729 Prospect Park Drive, Rancho Cordova
Thursday, Sept. 1 - Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 2 - 8 p.m.

Sacramento Public Libraries: Multiple Locations Throughout the County
Wednesday, Aug. 31 - Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Solano County
Libraries will be open in Fairfield to act as cooling centers.

Fairfield Civic Center Library - 1150 Kentucky St.
Monday - Thursday 10 a.m.– 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.– 5 p.m. Sunday 1–5 p.m.

Fairfield Cordelia Library – 5050 Business Center Drive
Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Law Library – Hall of Justice, 600 Union Ave
Monday -Friday 8.am. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday Closed.

Placer County
Three of its libraries will also be open as cooling centers. 

Auburn, Foresthill and Colfax's libraries will be open until 7 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday and Labor Day Monday with limited library services.

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 7:22 AM

