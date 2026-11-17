A 15-year-old girl died and another teen was injured after they were hit by a minivan while walking in a crosswalk in Linden, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 26 near Ione Street, in front of Orlando's Market.

CHP said the 15-year-old and a 16-year-old girl were walking in the crosswalk when a Toyota minivan traveling west on Highway 26 hit them.

Officers said the 15-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she later died; the 16-year-old suffered minor injuries.

CHP said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.