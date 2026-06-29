Lincoln police shut down large sideshow, impound 3 vehicles

A sideshow involving dozens of vehicles in Lincoln was broken up by police over the weekend, authorities said.

Lincoln police said officers started getting reports Saturday night of about 40 to 50 vehicles gathered in the Venture Drive industrial area.

Police said vehicles were doing donuts and speed contests, while several motorcycles were also seen being driven recklessly in the area.

Officers used drones to surveil the scene and identify vehicles that were actively participating in the sideshow.

With help from Rocklin police, the California Highway Patrol's Auburn office and the Placer County Sheriff's Office, Lincoln police moved in and shut down the event.

In total, police said four people were cited and three vehicles were impounded.