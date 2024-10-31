Lincoln councilmember William "Bill" Lauritsen dies, city says

LINCOLN – Lincoln District 4 councilmember William "Bill" Lauritsen has died, city officials said on Thursday.

"Our hearts are heavy today as we share news of the passing of District 4 Councilmember William 'Bill' Lauritsen," the city said.

The cause of his death has not been released.

Lauritsen was elected to the city council in November 2020 with his term set to end this year.

He was a member of the Economic Development Committee and was part of the Titan Missile Site remediation project. He was a part of the Lincoln Democratic Club, the Placer County Democratic Central Committee and a delegate to the California Democratic State Convention.

Lauritsen was censured after he allegedly struck local businessman Matthew Oliver in 2022.

Previous career positions he held include as a finance officer with the U.S. Department of State and the State Department with the Bureau of Legislative Affairs at the Department's Capitol Hill Office.

After retiring, he moved to Sun City Lincoln Hill in 2017.

The city says more information will be provided soon and District 4 residents who would like to speak to an elected official can contact Mayor Dan Karleskint.