Answers Desk: Those who work out tend to be lazy at other parts of the day, study says

Answers Desk: Those who work out tend to be lazy at other parts of the day, study says

Answers Desk: Those who work out tend to be lazy at other parts of the day, study says

A surprising study finds people who work out on a regular basis tend to be lazier in other parts of the day. Researchers say it's all about telling ourselves, "Good job, we've done enough." That daily workout puts our mind at ease. But too much at ease?

The study published in the journal Current Nutrition Reports says, "Yes, especially if we're exercising to drop some pounds." Stopping the other physical activity can mess with our minds because we're more likely to get discouraged in our quest to lose weight, telling ourselves, "I'm working out 4 or 5 days a week, so what's going on?"

The research really dug into this, looking at 24 different groups, and found people who had a routine workout schedule tended to "lounge around" more, doing things like skipping the stairs. People in the study who were more consistent in their physical activity, on top of their workouts, lost 22 percent more weight than those who took it easy, telling themselves they've done enough.

The bottom line is it's great to have that dedicated workout routine, but it's not enough, especially for those looking to drop a few pounds.