Lathrop police arrest 3 suspects in assault investigation

The Lathrop Police Department on Monday said officers arrested three suspects following an assault investigation at a business located roughly 15 minutes outside of Stockton.

Officers learned that the victim who reported the incident initially fled the location, and the three suspects allegedly followed in pursuit.

The officers then located the suspects' car and conducted a traffic stop, during which they recovered a loaded 0.22 caliber revolver from the rear seat.

Lathrop Police Department

Officers arrested the three suspects in connection with the assault investigation and related weapons offenses.

The suspects' names are unknown at this time.

Police did not report any injuries.