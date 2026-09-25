Lake Tahoe recreation sites may soon charge new fees under Forest Service proposal

Some popular recreation sites around Lake Tahoe could soon come with new fees as the U.S. Forest Service looks to address rising visitation and the cost of maintaining public lands.

The proposed changes would affect several sites managed by the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, including beaches, trailheads and campgrounds.

At Kiva Beach on the South Shore, parking is currently free. Under the proposal, visitors would pay $10 per vehicle per day.

For South Lake Tahoe resident Raul Martinez, the beach is a place where his family, including their dog, comes to enjoy the outdoors.

"Lake Tahoe is the paradise. Not just for us, but for our puppies to play around and feel like it's at home as well as for them," Martinez said.

Martinez said he understands the need to balance public access with the cost of maintaining the area.

"I understand with the free, people want to just enjoy a free place and I get that. But at the same time, the people that live here and enjoy this nature want to also enjoy their nature," he said.

A $10 daily parking fee is also proposed at Big Meadow Trailhead, a popular starting point for hikers.

James Wageman, who is visiting from San Diego with his wife, said they have been coming to the area for decades.

"We've been coming up here over 30 years, probably 40 years," Wageman said.

He said he hopes any money collected through the fees would be used to maintain public lands and recreation facilities.

"I just hope they keep all the public lands public, and they cut $10 here and there for, you know, keeping up the restrooms and the parking area and some of the trails, I guess," he said.

The proposal would also introduce a fee at Luther Campground, where a single campsite currently costs nothing. Under the proposal, the cost would be $20 per campsite per night.

Jason Augspurg, visiting from the Bay Area on his first trip to Lake Tahoe, said he came specifically for the mountain bike trails.

"I came here specifically for the mountain bike trails," Augspurg said.

He said paying for a campsite is familiar to him from traveling to other parts of the country.

"From my travels across the country, you pay, you pay for the campgrounds. So I'm for it. I'm used to doing that," he said.

In a statement, the U.S. Forest Service said the proposed fees would help cover the cost of maintaining and improving recreation sites.

The agency said the fees would help the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit maintain developed recreation sites, improve overall maintenance and visitor services, and preserve the ecological integrity of the natural environment.

The public can submit comments on the proposed fees through September 29.

After the comment period closes, Forest Service staff will review the feedback and consider whether changes should be made.

The proposal would then go before a citizen advisory committee before moving to the Forest Service regional forester for a final decision.

A decision could come as early as spring 2027.