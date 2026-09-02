6 bear cubs killed in Lake Tahoe area crashes, prompting advocates to urge drivers to slow down

Wildlife advocates in Lake Tahoe are urging drivers to slow down and stay alert after six bear cubs were hit and killed within the past two weeks.

Advocates are trying to get the attention of drivers on a neighborhood street near Heavenly Resort to slow down and be aware of wildlife.

There are signs leading up to what appears to be a memorial site for where a bear cub was hit and killed.

The BEAR League said these kinds of accidents happen every year, but so far this year, it's been particularly bad.

This time of year, bears are in what's called hyperphagia, a period of time when bears are looking for food to gain weight ahead of winter hibernation.

That means bears are spending more time searching for food, increasing the likelihood that they will cross roads.

One cub was hit along Highway 89 on the west shore, two were killed along Highway 267 and three were killed in South Lake Tahoe neighborhoods.

"We've been running around picking up little baby dead bear cubs," said Ann Bryant, with the BEAR League. "It's getting exhausting, depressing, and my volunteers go home in the evening and they're just in tears."

Drivers will see yellow signs that warn them to watch out for wildlife, but Bryant said that's not enough. She's hoping cities around the lake will invest in more light-up signs that can be mobile and will catch people's attention to slow down.

Hyperphagia will last through November, and the BEAR League is expecting more of these accidents to happen.