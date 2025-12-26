Kwanzaa celebrations begin in the Sacramento region

It's the first day of Kwanzaa, a week-long celebration of African American culture.

A Friday morning ceremony planned at the California State Capitol in Sacramento was canceled due to rain, but an indoor ceremony was held in Rancho Cordova to kick off the festivities.

"It basically brings the whole community together, allows us to get closer and kind of understand where our heritage is and reconnect us," said Mayor Garrett Gatewood of Rancho Cordova.

Participants took time to acknowledge ancestors and say aloud the names of those who have passed on. The holiday lasts seven days.

"Each day is the Nguzo Saba, which is the seven principles, and there are seven symbols, seven days, it's on all seven continents," said Michael Harris, a coordinator of the celebration.

The days are represented by a candle and focus on topics like unity, purpose, creativity, and cooperation.

"It's to teach us how to love and care for one another," said Mary Wood, a participant in the celebration.

Kwanzaa began 59 years ago and today, it's become a way to educate youth about Pan African struggles and achievements in the past.

"As parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, we have a responsibility to share what we've been through so that history don't repeat itself," Wood said.

The week-long festivities include food and fun activities, with an opportunity to meet with friends and reflect on the future.

"It grounds you in who you are and who you're supposed to be," Harris said.

The free community celebration at the state capitol has been rescheduled for Monday, beginning at 11:30 a.m. on the west steps.