Video shows CHP officer rescue kitten from busy Sacramento freeway

A frightened kitten stranded along a busy Sacramento freeway was scooped to safety by a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer – with the rescue captured on body camera.

The kitten was spotted Sunday morning along westbound Business 80 near Fulton Avenue, CHP North Sacramento said.

Video shows the officer performing a traffic break to stop vehicles before getting off his motorcycle and walking toward the center median.

With the freeway temporarily clear, the officer knelt down and grabbed the kitten, which was small enough to fit in one hand, before carrying it back across the roadway.

"We'll leave the cats stuck in trees to our friends at the fire department," CHP quipped in a post about the rescue. "This rescue was a little more in CHP's wheelhouse."

A passerby had called 911 after spotting the kitten along the freeway, according to CHP.

The kitten was safely removed from the roadway and is now being cared for by the family who initially reported seeing it.

CHP did not say how the kitten ended up along the freeway.