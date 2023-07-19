Kings officially announce Vezenkov signing, reportedly add C Nerlens Noel

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings officially announced the signing of EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov on Tuesday.

The specifics of the deal are unknown at this time, per team policy.

The 27-year-old Bulgarian forward competed for the Olympiacos and averaged 17.6 points on 55.3 FG%, 6.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game in 40 games during the 2023-23 season. He also received the Alphonso Ford EuroLeague Top Scorer Trophy and Vezenkov was selected to the All-EuroLeague First Team for a second straight season and earned was the league's top leading scorer.

This move had been anticipated heavily by Sacramento fans. The Kings secured the draft rights to Vezenkov in a trade with Cleveland during the 2022 NBA Draft. Vezenkov was originally selected by the Brooklyn Nets in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Nerlens Noel #3 of the Detroit Pistons looks on during a break in the action during the second quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. / Getty Images

Also on Tuesday, ESPN reported another key signing for Sacramento in center Nerlens Noel. The Kings reportedly signed Noel, 29, to a 1-year, $3.1 million contract.

Noel rounds out the group of big men led by all-star Domatas Sabonis, who earned a big contract extension this season, and including recent re-signings Alex Len and Trey Lyles.