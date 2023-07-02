Report: Kings reach new deal with Sabonis worth $217M over 5 years, deal with Vezenkov

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings and All-Star center Domantas Sabonis have agreed to a contract extension worth $217 million over five years, ESPN reported Saturday night.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Sabonis' 2023-24 season will be renegotiated with four new years being tacked onto his contract, which includes $195 in new money.

ESPN said they learned from team sources that Sabonis declined to receive a max extension that would have netted him more money as he prioritized the team's roster flexibility.

Sabonis was acquired by Sacramento in a blockbuster trade that sent rising star Tyrese Haliburton and sharpshooter Buddy Hield to the Indiana Pacers in the middle of the 2021-22 season.

That trade was a major turning point for a franchise that finally snapped what was a record-breaking 16 seasons without a playoff appearance, making the postseason in 2023 as the third seed in the Western Conference.

In the 2022-23 season, Sabonis averaged 19.1 points on 61.5% shooting, 12.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. Sabonis earned his third all-star appearance beside first-time all-star De'Aaron Fox, with whom he has developed strong chemistry with on the court.

Additionally, Fox and Sabonis made history as the first pair of Kings teammates to be selected to the All-NBA team in the same season — both made the All-NBA third team.

Saturday proved to be a big day for the Kings' free agency as they also reached an agreement to bring EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov to the U.S. on a three-year, $20 million deal. Sacramento acquired the rights to 27-year-old Vezenkov in the 2022 draft.

The Kings are also bringing back Ukrainian big man Alex Len on a one-year, $3.2 million deal, according to Shams Carania of The Athletic. Len didn't get much playing time but showed flashes in the first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Sacramento reached a three-year, $54 million deal to bring back veteran starting forward Harrison Barnes, who has been integral to the team's turnaround. And on Friday, ESPN reported that Sacramento reached a two-year. $16 million deal to re-sign free-agent big man Trey Lyles.

Charania also tweeted Friday that Sacramento and Indiana were closing in on a trade that would bring guard Chris Duarte to the Kings. The deal would reportedly send future draft picks to the Pacers.