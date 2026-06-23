Kings' No. 7 pick Darius Acuff Jr. says Sacramento has "a winning player coming"

The Sacramento Kings added a potential cornerstone for the future Tuesday night, selecting Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Acuff arrives in Sacramento after a standout freshman season at Arkansas, where he emerged as one of the top scoring guards in college basketball and established himself as one of the draft's most dynamic shot creators. The 6-foot-2 guard was widely viewed as one of the best offensive playmakers available outside the draft's top tier and had been linked to the Kings throughout the pre-draft process.

On what Kings fans should expect from him on the court, Acuff told CBS News Sacramento at the draft, "[You have] a winning player coming. I'm just excited to get stuff going, to get going with the team. Y'all are getting a dog, for sure."

Acuff gives the Kings something they have lacked since trading De'Aaron Fox in 2025: a young lead guard with star upside. In his sole season at Arkansas, the 19-year-old averaged 23.5 points, 6.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 steals. He earned SEC Player of the Year, 1st Team All-American and Bob Cousy Award honors.

The selection comes at a pivotal moment for the Kings franchise.

Sacramento is coming off a disappointing season that saw injuries decimate its veteran core. Three key starters — Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray — each missed significant time, contributing to the franchise's lowest win total in more than a decade and sending the Kings back to the draft lottery. Sabonis and LaVine both underwent season-ending surgeries during the season.

While the Kings still feature established veterans such as Sabonis, LaVine and six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, questions remain about the organization's long-term direction after a 60-loss season. Russell Westbrook is slated to hit free agency but has previously indicated he would return to Sacramento if welcomed back.

Acuff's scoring ability could make him an immediate contributor with adequate playing time, especially for a Kings team that struggled to generate consistent offense last season. Acuff gives the franchise a potential building block to pair with Murray and the team's other young talent.