Kings' Keegan Murray heading back to All-Star Weekend for second Rising Stars event

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray is heading back to NBA All-Star Weekend. The sophomore has been named to the 2024 Panini Rising Stars Challenge for the second straight season.

Murray will be among 28 players – 10 sophomores, 11 rookies and 8 G League players – comprising four teams of seven competing in a three-game mini-tournament. Here is the full list of participants, per CBS Sports:

Sophomores : Paolo Banchero (Magic), Dyson Daniels (Pelicans), Jalen Duren (Pistons), Jaden Ivey (Pistons), Walker Kessler (Jazz), Bennedict Mathurin (Pacers), Keegan Murray (Kings), Shaedon Sharpe (Trail Blazers), Jabari Smith Jr. (Rockets), Jalen Williams (Thunder)

: Paolo Banchero (Magic), Dyson Daniels (Pelicans), Jalen Duren (Pistons), Jaden Ivey (Pistons), Walker Kessler (Jazz), Bennedict Mathurin (Pacers), Keegan Murray (Kings), Shaedon Sharpe (Trail Blazers), Jabari Smith Jr. (Rockets), Jalen Williams (Thunder) Rookies : Bilal Coulibaly (Wizards), Keyonte George (Jazz), Jordan Hawkins (Pelicans), Scoot Henderson (Trail Blazers), Chet Holmgren (Thunder), Jaime Jaquez. Jr. (Heat), Dereck Lively II (Mavericks), Brandon Miller (Hornets), Brandin Podziemski (Warriors), Cason Wallace (Thunder), Victor Wembanyama (Spurs)

: Bilal Coulibaly (Wizards), Keyonte George (Jazz), Jordan Hawkins (Pelicans), Scoot Henderson (Trail Blazers), Chet Holmgren (Thunder), Jaime Jaquez. Jr. (Heat), Dereck Lively II (Mavericks), Brandon Miller (Hornets), Brandin Podziemski (Warriors), Cason Wallace (Thunder), Victor Wembanyama (Spurs) G Leaguers: Izan Almansa (G League Ignite), Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite), Ron Holland (G League Ignite), Mac McClung (Osceola Magic), Tyler Smith (G League Ignite), Oscar Tshiebwe (Indiana Mad Ants), Alondes Williams (Sioux Falls Skyforce)

Each game will be played to a final target score.

At this point in the 2023-24 season, Murray is averaging 15.7 points (on 46.2% shooting), 5.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Murray had a record-breaking rookie season, making more three-pointers than any first-year player in the league's history. In his second year as a pro, Murray has set the franchise single-game record for most three-pointers made, hitting 12-15 for a career-high 47 points against the Utah Jazz on December 16, 2023.