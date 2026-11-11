North Lake Tahoe area Safeway temporarily closed over rodent infestation

A Safeway in Kings Beach has been temporarily closed after health inspectors found multiple rats and other signs of rodent activity inside the store.

Placer County health officials inspected the Safeway at 7815 North Lake Boulevard on Nov. 9 after receiving multiple complaints about a possible rodent infestation.

Inspectors found rodent droppings in a back storage area and breakroom, along with gnaw marks on food wrappers. Officials said multiple rats were also seen running beneath pallets and through different areas of the backroom.

The county ordered the store closed until the problems are addressed and the facility passes another inspection.

Before reopening, Safeway must have a pest control company inspect and treat the store, discard any food that may have been contaminated, clean and sanitize areas where droppings were found and seal possible entry points for rodents.

A Safeway spokesperson said the company is working with Placer County and is deep cleaning the store.

"At Safeway, we take food safety and sanitation seriously," the spokesperson said. "We are working with the Placer County Health Department to address and correct any concerns."

Safeway said the Kings Beach store will resume full operations once it is re-inspected and cleared to reopen.

Customers are being directed to nearby Safeway stores in Tahoe City and Truckee while the Kings Beach location remains closed.