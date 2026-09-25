Stanislaus County deputy shoots dog during marijuana search after K-9 attacked, sheriff says

A Stanislaus County deputy shot and injured a dog Wednesday morning after sheriff's officials say it attacked a K-9 during a search of a suspected marijuana grow in Keyes.

Deputies were serving a warrant at a home on Washington Road around 8:45 a.m. when one man refused repeated commands to come outside, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies eventually entered the home and found the man with a large dog. Sheriff's officials said the dog attacked a department K-9, prompting a deputy to step in and shoot it.

The allegedly attacking dog was injured, but officials did not provide an update on its condition or say whether the K-9 was hurt.

Inside the property, deputies found about 1,000 marijuana plants, some processed marijuana and a loaded shotgun in a bedroom closet, authorities said.

The investigation began during an earlier traffic stop, when deputies spotted marijuana plants behind a fence and smelled marijuana. Those observations were later used to obtain the search warrant.

Deputies arrested 61-year-old Everarfo Chavez of Keyes on suspicion of marijuana cultivation. Robert Perez, 48, also of Keyes, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting an executive officer.

Investigators also found what the sheriff's office described as an illegal electricity diversion from the Turlock Irrigation District.