Former Sacramento Telemundo station president killed in Kenya helicopter crash

A former president of Telemundo 33 in Sacramento was among seven people killed Wednesday when a helicopter crashed in a remote area of northern Kenya, the news station confirmed.

José Alberto Suárez, 55, was one of five Americans killed in the crash, which happened in Samburu County, according to the U.S. State Department.

Suárez previously served as president and general manager of Telemundo 33, as well as Telemundo stations in Fresno, Las Vegas, Utah and San Antonio, according to Telemundo 33.

He most recently led Telemundo 31 in Orlando, Telemundo 49 in Tampa and Telemundo Fort Myers-Naples.

José Alberto Suárez Telemundo

CBS News obtained a memo NBCUniversal leaders sent to staff, calling Suárez "a deeply respected leader and beloved friend and colleague."

According to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, the helicopter crashed at about 9:13 a.m. while traveling from the Loisaba Conservancy to the Ewaso Nyiro area in Samburu County. The aircraft was carrying guests with safari company &Beyond.

The crash happened near Mount Ololokwe, which is a popular tourist destination.

Among the other victims were Miami restaurateur Roger Duarte and Ecuador's intelligence chief, Michele Sensi-Contugi, and his wife, Stephany Holliham Yeaza.

Suárez spent more than 25 years working in television, according to Telemundo 33.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said an investigation into the crash is underway.