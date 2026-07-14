Grass fire forces evacuations in rural Nevada County west off Penn Valley

A grass fire in rural Nevada County, west of Penn Valley, prompted evacuation orders on Tuesday.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's (Cal Fire) Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit said the fire, dubbed the Kearney Fire, had burned roughly 35 acres in the Penn Valley area, off Kearney Court near Highway 20.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory evacuation orders for zones NCO-E010 and NCO-E011. These two zones are on the southern side of Highway 20 and just west of Penn Valley.

Additionally, zones NCO-E017 and NCO-E012, on the northern side of Highway 20, are under an evacuation warning along with zone NCO-E014, which encompasses the west side of Penn Valley. View a live evacuation map here.

Cal Fire NEU said the Kearney Fire was spreading at a dangerous rate and threatening structures, powerlines and Highway 20.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. No injuries or damages have been reported.