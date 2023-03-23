Judge sentences 2 men for Lodi freeway shooting

LODI -- Two men have been found guilty in a Lodi area freeway shooting that left a man paralyzed, said CHP Valley Division Investigators.

Identified as 20-year-old Jared Tavares of Modesto and 23-year-old Jaycob Babcock-Coburn of Valley Springs, they have been sentenced on multiple felony charges related to attempted homicide and use of a firearm causing great bodily injury.

A judge from the San Joaquin County Superior Court sentenced Tavares to 37 years in a California State Penitentiary in February 2023. In March 2023, Babcock-Coburn accepted a plea to serve 23 years in the state penitentiary for his part in the incident.

The shooting was the result of a marijuana deal gone bad, in which a family of four who was driving to Costco was mistakenly targeted. The driver, 39-year-old Stockton resident Justino Arrien, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete curb, causing the vehicle to overturn.

He was hit twice by gunfire, which resulted in immediate and permanent paralysis. His wife, Joann Arrien, suffered moderate injuries and the two children were unharmed.