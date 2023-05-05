Judge at suspected Davis serial killer's arraignment said wife saw someone who resembled suspect minutes before attack, called 911

WOODLAND - Suspected Davis serial killer Carlos Dominguez was arraigned in a Yolo County courtroom Friday -- one day after he was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing two people and injuring a third.

CBS13's Madisen Keavy was at the brief hearing held at the Yolo County Superior Court. Dominguez was present and heard the charges against him, and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Watch the entire arraignment, here.

Carlos Dominguez was arraigned in a Yolo County Superior Courtroom Friday (5/5).

Several people were at the hearing who were in support of Dominguez. None of them identified themselves as his family members. We asked if they had a message to share with the public about Dominguez and they declined.

Just as the hearing was getting underway, the judge stated that he lives near one of the stabbing incidents and that, 40 minutes prior to the stabbing, his wife was walking the dog and saw a man that matched the description of the suspect. He said she called 911 but never heard back on the results of her tip.

Dominguez spoke twice during the hearing, once saying "yes" that he understood what the judge was telling him, and once saying "yes" to his name being Carlos Dominguez.

There was some discussion about the topic of bail. Dominguez's attorney said that he wanted his client's bail set at $4 million, but the judge disagreed, saying that based on the facts, Dominguez is a risk to the public and no amount of money could protect the public. Dominguez's bail request was subsequently denied.