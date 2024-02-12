Jon Stewart on why he's returning to "The Daily Show" and what to expect

Jon Stewart is known for delivering the news as the former host of "The Daily Show," but recently, he's been the one making headlines.

Stewart, who hosted the show for 16 years before stepping down in 2015, is returning to the anchor desk Monday night as he begins his one-night-a-week stint as host of the Comedy Central show through the 2024 election. He will also serve as an executive producer.

During an appearance on "CBS Mornings" Monday, Stewart revealed why he decided to go back for this year's election cycle, what fans can expect from his content and more.

Stewart's big return

"I very much wanted to have some kind of place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season," Stewart said.

Stewart said his goal is not to have a specific influence on viewers but to have a means of catharsis and a way to comment on issues that people will hopefully enjoy.

"As far as influence…just about everything that I wanted to happen over the 16 years that I was at 'The Daily Show' did not happen," explained Stewart, joking that there's no one better to comment on this election than someone "who truly understands two aging men past their prime."

What fans can expect

While it has been over eight years since he left the role, Stewart still believes he'll reach a wide audience by focusing on the content.

"Information is information. And if it's good content, people will find their way to it," said Stewart, adding that he never panders to the idea that young people absorb information in an entirely different way.

To drive meaningful dialogue, Stewart will engage people by pointing out the difference between corruption and integrity.

"If you focus on integrity and try and expose what you think is absurd or corrupt it'll find its way to wherever it finds. But those are the parameters that you're trying to use," said Stewart, adding that satire is the "only way" he can deliver this type of content.

"The Daily Show" airs Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central. Stewart will be hosting on Monday nights through the 2024 election.

Comedy Central is owned by Paramount Global, which is also the parent company of CBS News and Stations.