John Adams Academy debates consolidating Lincoln, Roseville campuses

Emotions ran high Tuesday night during a three-hour board meeting at John Adams Academy's Lincoln campus, where trustees debated whether to consolidate high school students from Lincoln into the school's Roseville campus.

Dozens of parents and students packed the Lincoln gymnasium, many voicing strong opposition to the proposal.

"Progress should not come at the expense of the families who built this community," one parent said during public comment.

According to Superintendent Dr. Troy Henke, the Lincoln campus has operated at a deficit for the past three years and is facing a projected $950,000 shortfall this year.

"We're facing a financial reality," Henke told attendees. "We have a lot of classroom space here that's being used for high school, but the classrooms aren't full."

The Lincoln campus currently serves 124 students. Henke said the school would need about 100 additional students to move into positive financial territory.

"We're looking at putting the school in the positive. I need 100 scholars to put us in the positive and then we can start working our way out," he said.

In an email sent to parents on Friday, Henke wrote that consolidating programs would create a more comprehensive and robust high school experience for students at both campuses. However, he emphasized that financial stability is driving the discussion.

For many students, the issue goes beyond budget numbers.

"I would either have to carpool with a friend or get some sort of shuttle or bus there," said junior Mirianna Stokes.

Another student, Fedek Saleh, said he does not have access to a car.

"I don't really have a car, so either I would have to find some kind of bus or transport of some sort and even that I don't think I'll be able to do," Saleh said.

Later, she added, "I know for a fact I do not want to leave the school. The school has done so much for me and I don't want to leave it just like this."

By the end of the meeting, trustees had not reached a final decision. The board voted to push the decision back two weeks to further explore potential transportation options for displaced students and continue reviewing financial data.