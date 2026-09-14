Jennifer Stanonis joined CBS13 KOVR as Chief Meteorologist in July, returning to her hometown of Sacramento.

Jennifer is an Emmy Award-winning meteorologist with more than 20 years of experience tracking extreme weather across different states and microclimates. Her severe weather coverage includes tornado outbreaks, major blizzards and winter storms, significant lake-effect snowstorms, damaging wind and flood events, wildfires, severe droughts, heat waves, tropical systems, and extreme cold.

Jennifer has a calculus-based Meteorology Degree from SUNY College at Brockport, New York, and a Broadcasting Degree from San Francisco State University. She has earned the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) Weather Seal from the American Meteorological Society.

Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento, Jennifer first started broadcasting for her high school in Granite Bay and at college in San Francisco. During her studies she worked behind the scenes at KRON 4 News. She then worked on air at KCWY-TV NBC in Casper, Wyoming, then WKBW-TV ABC Buffalo, New York, and was most recently the main weekday evening meteorologist at WGRZ-TV NBC in Buffalo, NY.

She has received several awards and honors for her weather coverage, including a New York Emmy Award. Jennifer is a published author, having written an award-winning educational children's weather book, Willy and Lilly's Adventures with Weather, which she brings to many of her school weather visits.

Jennifer returned to her hometown of Sacramento with her husband and three children, where they are enjoying the region's varied microclimates and exceptional outdoors. Jennifer grew up in Fair Oaks and Granite Bay, and was born in the San Francisco Bay Area.