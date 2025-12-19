Watch CBS News
Jamestown apartments evacuated as bomb squad investigates possible device

Law enforcement officers are investigating a possible explosive device at an apartment in Tuolumne County on Friday.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to an apartment on Preston Lane in the community of Jamestown to investigate a report of a possible explosive device found.

Several apartments nearby are being evacuated, deputies say.

A bomb squad from the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office is responding to help.

No other details, including any information about the device, have been released. 

