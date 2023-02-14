Investigators: Attempted fuel theft caused fire that damaged 3 Elk Grove preschool program buses

ELK GROVE – A fire that destroyed three buses of an Elk Grove-area preschool program was apparently caused by someone trying to steal fuel, firefighters say.

The Cosumnes Fire Department says crews responded to the scene at 9250 Elk Grove Florin Road Sunday night and found three small buses on fire. The buses were at the property of Elk Grove KinderCare.

Scene of the fire Sunday night. Cosumnes Fire Department

Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to another bus nearby, but the three buses that were already on fire suffered significant damage.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say they found evidence that shows the fire was started by someone apparently trying to steal fuel from the buses.

Elk Grove police are now helping with the investigation.