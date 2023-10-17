investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Stanislaus County home

TURLOCK – Authorities were investigating after two people were found dead in a Stanislaus County home on Monday.

The Turlock Police Department said the discovery came shortly after 9:30 p.m. along East Springer Drive. First responders went there after receiving a report of aggravated assault.

During a 911 call, dispatchers reported hearing gunshots and were told by a caller that both of their parents had been shot, police said.

Though, when officers arrived, they located two victims with cuts on their arms and neck, resembling a stabbing, police said. Investigators said the shots may have just been heard at the same time from somewhere else in the area.

Turlock police have not announced any arrests or said if they were looking for a suspect.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.