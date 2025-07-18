Big-rig fire shuts down westbound I-580 at Altamont Pass

All lanes on westbound Interstate 580 at the Altamont Pass are blocked Friday morning after due to a vehicle fire.

According to firefighters, a big-rig caught fire in the westbound direction near Grant Line Road shortly before 6 a.m. The fire had spread into nearby vegetation.

Crews with Cal Fire along with the Alameda County Fire Department responded to the scene.

On Friday, July 18, 2025, the Alameda County Fire Department (ACFD), in unified command with Cal Fire, on scene of an 18-wheeler that caught fire on WB 580 east of Flynn/Grantline Road.



The fire spread to the vegetation.

Forward progress has been stopped. WB lanes closed. pic.twitter.com/oQosgfVScF — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 18, 2025

As of about 6:40 a.m., firefighters said forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

Traffic is being diverted off Grant Line Road and all westbound lanes of the freeway remain blocked, leading to major backups of the artery connecting the Bay Area and the San Joaquin Valley.

As of 8 a.m. all lanes of westbound 580 remain blocked. There is no estimated time of reopening.

This is a developing story.