Big-rig fire shuts down westbound I-580 at Altamont Pass

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
All lanes on westbound Interstate 580 at the Altamont Pass are blocked Friday morning after due to a vehicle fire.

According to firefighters, a big-rig caught fire in the westbound direction near Grant Line Road shortly before 6 a.m. The fire had spread into nearby vegetation.

Crews with Cal Fire along with the Alameda County Fire Department responded to the scene.

As of about 6:40 a.m., firefighters said forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

Traffic is being diverted off Grant Line Road and all westbound lanes of the freeway remain blocked, leading to major backups of the artery connecting the Bay Area and the San Joaquin Valley.

As of 8 a.m. all lanes of westbound 580 remain blocked. There is no estimated time of reopening.

This is a developing story.

